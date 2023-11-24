top
South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Report from Chile on the 50th Anniversary of the US AFL-CIO Supported Coup

sm_flyer-8.jpg
original image (816x1056)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Joan Simon
Location Details:
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
48 S. 7th St.
San Jose, CA 95112
Lisa Milos, a Chilean American and member of UPTE UCSF (University Professional and Technical Employees, University of California San Francisco) went to Chile to join in the commemoration events. Lisa will report on what happened during the commemoration and the lessons for today and Chile.

Alicia Carvajal, a Chilean refugee since 1976. Alicia worked at the Legal Aid Society for 28 years helping families with immigration, tenants rights and workers rights. She was a former delegate for her union, the National Organization of Legal Service Workers, NOLSW-UAW local 2023 of the South Central Labor Council for 17 years. Alicia is the co-founder of the Coalition for Immigrant Rights 1ero de May and participated in many social justice organizations and continued to fight against the Pinochet dictatorship.

Co-sponsored by: Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations (AFL-CIO Education International Project | Exposing the relationship between the AFL-CIO and imperialism) aflcio-int.education, WorkWeek Radio, and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.
For more information: http://www.sanjosepeace.org/calendar
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 24, 2023 10:56AM
