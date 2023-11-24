From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Report from Chile on the 50th Anniversary of the US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
Date:
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Joan Simon
Location Details:
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
48 S. 7th St.
San Jose, CA 95112
48 S. 7th St.
San Jose, CA 95112
Lisa Milos, a Chilean American and member of UPTE UCSF (University Professional and Technical Employees, University of California San Francisco) went to Chile to join in the commemoration events. Lisa will report on what happened during the commemoration and the lessons for today and Chile.
Alicia Carvajal, a Chilean refugee since 1976. Alicia worked at the Legal Aid Society for 28 years helping families with immigration, tenants rights and workers rights. She was a former delegate for her union, the National Organization of Legal Service Workers, NOLSW-UAW local 2023 of the South Central Labor Council for 17 years. Alicia is the co-founder of the Coalition for Immigrant Rights 1ero de May and participated in many social justice organizations and continued to fight against the Pinochet dictatorship.
Co-sponsored by: Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations (AFL-CIO Education International Project | Exposing the relationship between the AFL-CIO and imperialism) aflcio-int.education, WorkWeek Radio, and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.
Alicia Carvajal, a Chilean refugee since 1976. Alicia worked at the Legal Aid Society for 28 years helping families with immigration, tenants rights and workers rights. She was a former delegate for her union, the National Organization of Legal Service Workers, NOLSW-UAW local 2023 of the South Central Labor Council for 17 years. Alicia is the co-founder of the Coalition for Immigrant Rights 1ero de May and participated in many social justice organizations and continued to fight against the Pinochet dictatorship.
Co-sponsored by: Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations (AFL-CIO Education International Project | Exposing the relationship between the AFL-CIO and imperialism) aflcio-int.education, WorkWeek Radio, and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.
For more information: http://www.sanjosepeace.org/calendar
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 24, 2023 10:56AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network