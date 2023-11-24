Report from Chile on the 50th Anniversary of the US AFL-CIO Supported Coup

Date:

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Joan Simon

Location Details:

San Jose Peace & Justice Center

48 S. 7th St.

San Jose, CA 95112

Lisa Milos, a Chilean American and member of UPTE UCSF (University Professional and Technical Employees, University of California San Francisco) went to Chile to join in the commemoration events. Lisa will report on what happened during the commemoration and the lessons for today and Chile.



Alicia Carvajal, a Chilean refugee since 1976. Alicia worked at the Legal Aid Society for 28 years helping families with immigration, tenants rights and workers rights. She was a former delegate for her union, the National Organization of Legal Service Workers, NOLSW-UAW local 2023 of the South Central Labor Council for 17 years. Alicia is the co-founder of the Coalition for Immigrant Rights 1ero de May and participated in many social justice organizations and continued to fight against the Pinochet dictatorship.



Co-sponsored by: Labor Education Project on AFL-CIO International Operations (AFL-CIO Education International Project | Exposing the relationship between the AFL-CIO and imperialism) aflcio-int.education, WorkWeek Radio, and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.

