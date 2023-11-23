From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ALF Liberates 30 Foxes at Ohio Fur Farm
In an anonymous communique received on November 21 by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) has taken credit for liberating 30 captive foxes from the Grand River Fur Exchange, located in Rome, Ohio.
The communique reads, in full:
On a chilly night last weekend, members of the ALF visited Grand River Fur Exchange in Rome, Ohio (6310 US Highway 6) and liberated 30 foxes being held captive there, destined for imminent slaughter so their skins could be sold for profit.
One thing we noticed about this particular farm, though at first glance it seemed moderately secure…..we didn’t even need bolt cutters. The wire encircling the pen where the foxes were held we were able to rip open with nothing but our hands. Once inside, the cage doors, held fast with a little bit of wire, were also able to be torn open with just a strong pull. It just goes to show that anyone, without requiring any special tools or know how, can visit a fur farm at night and save animals’ lives.
Most of the foxes were terrified of us, knowing humans come only to deliver abuse and death. But within minutes most of them had leapt from their cages, some escaping through the holes we had created in the enclosure. All of our efforts that night were repaid in an instant, seeing the foxes that had escaped into the outside world, knowing these were their first moments of a new and long life when minutes ago they had been condemned to death in mere weeks. No amount of chanting at street protests will give you anything close to the feeling of seeing animals you just freed get away.
Mark Gutman (owner of the fur farm), we would have been happy to empty your entire stock had we had more time. We will not forget the animals we left behind. Best consider a career change before you are left with nothing.
The fur industry is close to collapse. It’s all up to us, there’s no one else coming to push it over the edge. Now is the time.
Every fox that now has a chance for life in Ohio would have been brutally killed for their fur in the next 30 days. The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment in order to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals.
Last year, approximately 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from other fur farms in Ohio and the perpetrators left spray-painted graffiti saying, “ALF” and “We’ll be back.” The total number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 60 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion. A listing of all known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.com/
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
Every fox that now has a chance for life in Ohio would have been brutally killed for their fur in the next 30 days. The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment in order to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals.
Last year, approximately 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from other fur farms in Ohio and the perpetrators left spray-painted graffiti saying, “ALF” and “We’ll be back.” The total number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 60 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion. A listing of all known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.com/
For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
