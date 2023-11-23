2023 National Native American Heritage Day - Polo Oo Boat Launch by Khubaka, Michael Harris

California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry have a long and cherished relationship with our extended family, A'ho all my relations and embrace Polo Oo as Shingle Springs Miwok Elders partner with the managed lands of California State Parks along today's Lake Natoma.

(Historic Folsom, California) For well over several thousand years, California Native Americans lived along today's Lake Natoma District. Polo Oo Boat Launch overlooks the Historic 1848 site of Negro Bar in Alta California, mile long geological gold mining region on 1844 land entitled to the African Founding Father of California, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr.



Since the end of World War II, the journey to acknowledge authentic California History during the California Gold Rush Era and the ongoing impact upon California Native Americans and California Pan African Americans remains a challenge.



In 1844, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. obtained title to Rancho Rio De Los Americanos, over 35,000 acres along today's American River Parkway.



His Mexican Land grant uniquely documented his desire not to disturb the Native American population being decimated with disease from contact with fur traders and explorers from the Pacific Rim.



Leidesdorff Ranch, a vast cattle and wheat agriculture production was at the north west of his vast property in today's City of Rancho Cordova, 7 miles west as the crow flies.



Maidu, Nisenan and Miwuk Nations seasonal migrations utilized the bountiful pristine natural river basin flora and fauna as agriculturalists, hunters, gathers, and fishing; ancient mound builders living in harmony with the land. They had a very distinct and sustainable ways of life that remain valued and worthy of historical preservation today.



January 1848, gold was discovered along today's American River and the mile long gravel bed below the Historic Town of Negro Bar, Sacramento County is the earliest recorded site of Gold in today's Sacramento County.



Vast sums of gold was extracted from the extensive rich lands surrounding Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar Gold Mining District inclusive of the North, Middle and South Fork of the American River.



Today, we must bring together global stakeholders to ferret out the truth while reclaiming and restoring the transition years (1840-1875) while honoring the Indigenous Nations who lived from time immemorial upon these ancient pristine lands.



In 1914, Red Fox James, a Blackfoot Indian born along the US/Canadian border, sought and obtained endorsement from 24 states while riding horseback.



He presented these endorsements to the White House the following year and began the ongoing journey towards full U.S. Government recognition and preservation of National Native American Heritage and Culture. California continues to help lead the way.



In 1986, the 99th Congress passed a joint resolution authorizing the President to proclaim November 23-30, 1986, as American Indian Week. President Ronald Reagan declared the first American Indian Week that year and each year following his presidency.



President George H.W. Bush continued the proclamations until 1990, when he approved a joint resolution to declare November as National American Indian Heritage Month. This tradition has continued annually.



National Native American Heritage Day Act, authored by California Congressman Joe Baca, Jr. sponsored by the National Indian Gaming Association, was enacted by Congress and signed by President George W. Bush on October 8, 2008.



It is very appropiate that Red Hawk Casino elder approve the name Polo Oo Boat Launch as we acknowledge and celebrate 2023 National Native American Heritage Day.



Together, we must continue to restore and reclaim the natural flora and fauna between Folsom Dam and Nimbus Dam, today's North Lake Natoma Waterfront while achieving appropriate economic development that benefits distant future generations, A'ho all my relations.