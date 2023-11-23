Emeryville: Black Friday Rally and Protest

Date:

Friday, November 24, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Revolution Club Bay Area

Email:

Phone:

510-244-3336

Location Details:

Shellmound St. & Ohlone Way, Emeryville

Stop the U.S.-Backed Israeli Genocidal War Against Palestine! The Palestinian People Must Be Free!



Down With the Racist Apartheid State of Israel and Its Master, U.S. Imperialism!



Stop the Repression, Censorship and Blacklisting of Pro-Palestinian Voices!



From the Imperialist U.S.A. to Palestine The People Need Real Revolution Based on the New Communism!



We need more massive resistance to this genocide, and we need a real revolution! NOW is the time for YOU to become part of it.”