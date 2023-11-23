From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Emeryville: Black Friday Rally and Protest
Friday, November 24, 2023
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Protest
Revolution Club Bay Area
510-244-3336
Shellmound St. & Ohlone Way, Emeryville
Stop the U.S.-Backed Israeli Genocidal War Against Palestine! The Palestinian People Must Be Free!
Down With the Racist Apartheid State of Israel and Its Master, U.S. Imperialism!
Stop the Repression, Censorship and Blacklisting of Pro-Palestinian Voices!
From the Imperialist U.S.A. to Palestine The People Need Real Revolution Based on the New Communism!
We need more massive resistance to this genocide, and we need a real revolution! NOW is the time for YOU to become part of it.”
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/revclub_bay/
