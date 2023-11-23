San Jose Prayer and Protest: Join Us to Demand a Permanent Ceasefire

Date:

Friday, November 24, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

1040 Olin Ave, San Jose

This Friday it’s time to shut it down for Palestine! Meet at Santana Row at 12 for Jummah prayer and 1 pm for a rally. We demand a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestine!