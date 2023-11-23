From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose Prayer and Protest: Join Us to Demand a Permanent Ceasefire
Date:
Friday, November 24, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
1040 Olin Ave, San Jose
This Friday it’s time to shut it down for Palestine! Meet at Santana Row at 12 for Jummah prayer and 1 pm for a rally. We demand a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Palestine!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz-cpIZOkIE/
