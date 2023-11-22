From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Cop City: Nationwide Subsidiary Attacked in Walnut Creek
This bit of news comes to us courtesy of Scenes from the Atlanta Forest, a website covering the movement to Stop Cop City.
Posted on November 22, 2023 -
On the early morning of Wednesday, November 22, I smashed all 7 windows within reach at Pcf Insurance Services in Walnut Creek, CA. I also painted “Uncover Cop City” on the front of the building so they’d know why I came. Pcf is a subsidiary of Nationwide, which I learned from Nationwide’s own website at agency.nationwide.com . Nationwide is the insurance provider for Cop City, and they have thousands of locations like this all across the country, also listed at uncovercopcity.blackblogs.org. Without an insurance provider, Cop City can’t be built.
Breaking windows is simple and exhilarating. Remember that video [https://kolektiva.social/@LukefromDC/110668639355991373] where the Atlas exec said they dropped the contract because so many of their windows got smashed? Let’s do that to Nationwide 🙂
Viva Tortuguita!
Viva Weelaunee!
Hasta la victoria siempre!
Submitted Anonymously Over Email
https://scenes.noblogs.org/post/2023/11/22/nationwide-subsidiary-attacked-in-east-bay-area-ca/
