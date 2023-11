Oakland City Council will be voting on a ceasefire resolution in a special session on Monday, Nov 27 at 4pm. It’s all hands on deck to get this passed! Check our linktree ( https://linktr.ee/arocbayarea ) for how to get plugged in! We need you to show up too!TAKE ACTION:1) Contact all members of City Council this week2) Submit e-comment by Sunday, Nov 26, 4pm3) Register to speak before the meeting starts4) Show up to give public comment!