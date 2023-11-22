From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tell Oakland City Council: Ceasefire Resolution Now!
Date:
Monday, November 27, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Oakland City Hall
1 Frank Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA
1 Frank Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA
Oakland City Council will be voting on a ceasefire resolution in a special session on Monday, Nov 27 at 4pm. It’s all hands on deck to get this passed! Check our linktree (https://linktr.ee/arocbayarea) for how to get plugged in! We need you to show up too!
TAKE ACTION:
1) Contact all members of City Council this week
2) Submit e-comment by Sunday, Nov 26, 4pm
3) Register to speak before the meeting starts
4) Show up to give public comment!
TAKE ACTION:
1) Contact all members of City Council this week
2) Submit e-comment by Sunday, Nov 26, 4pm
3) Register to speak before the meeting starts
4) Show up to give public comment!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz76NJesAHa/?i...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 6:07PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network