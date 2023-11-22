top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

Stop the City of Santa Cruz from Buying Automatic License Plate Readers

sm_automatic_license_plate_readers.jpg
original image (674x536)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
No Automatic License Plate Readers!
Location Details:
Council Chambers, Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz

The proposal to purchase Automatic License Plate Readers is #15 on the city council consent agenda, and will be heard shortly after 12:30 PM.
1/28 SANTA CRUZ CITY COUNCIL MEETING Stop the city from buying Automatic License Plate Readers

SCPD Chief Escalante plans to purchase 22 totally unnecessary and highly invasive Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR), 8 from his budget and 14 from a Homeland Security grant. He wants to install them at "every entrance to the City" and along major streets. He plans to present the grant portion to the Council at their 11/28 meeting.

ACLU is opposing the purchase of all ALPRs. (Escalante asked the ACLU to review and comment on his proposed policy for the ALPRs, which they have done.)

PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR OWN LETTERS OR EMAILS TO COUNCIL BEFORE 11.28. ALSO, PLEASE CIRCULATE TO YOUR OWN LISTS.

Email the Santa Cruz City Council to tell them we don't need more spying.
citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com

The proposal to purchase Automatic License Plate Readers using a State Homeland Security Program Grant is #15 on the city council meeting consent agenda:
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=2180&doctype=1
For more information: https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 3:05PM
§Agenda Report: State Homeland Security Program Grant Proposal
by No to Automatic License Plate Readers!
Wed, Nov 22, 2023 3:05PM
summary_sheet_for_-_fiscal_year__fy__2024_state_homeland_security_program_gr.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (90.3KB)
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgen...
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
