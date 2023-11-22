top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Santa Cruz: Shut it Down for Palestine on Black Friday

sm_shut-it-down-for-palestine-black-friday-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1306x1309)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 24, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Clocktower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
Join us on Black Friday 11/24 to SHUT IT DOWN for Palestine!

📍Santa Cruz Clocktower @ 3PM

As genocide unfolds before our eyes and our government continues to funnel our money in service of ethnic cleansing and war crimes, we cannot look away. NO MORE BUSINESS AS USUAL.

Join us as we disrupt the flow of commerce and reclaim public spaces for the community. We will have speakers, teach-ins, art, sign making and more. BRING YOUR FRIENDS. COME EARLY AND STAY AS LONG AS YOU CAN!

Accessibility for the 11/24 Santa Cruz action:
Masks encouraged. Wheelchair accessible. We will be marching for the beginning portion but there will be some seats available for the remainder of the action. Chants and amplified speech. We will have ear plugs available. Arrest risk is minimal. Please reach out to us with any accessibility needs and questions.

Can’t make it?

🔥Contact local reps for ceasefire and an end to U.S aid to Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine

🔥Get involved in a local org and get educated about the issue (link in bio)

🔥Boycott companies supporting Israel (BDS)

🔥 @monterey_palestine_solidarity will be having another action on Friday. Join them if you can’t join us in Santa Cruz!

Let’s keep up the momentum, central coast!!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz9P2U9ooqi/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 2:23PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
