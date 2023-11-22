From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vallejo, It's Your Turn! Tell City Council We Want a Free Palestine!
Date:
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Vallejo City Hall
555 Santa Clara St.
Vallejo, CA
555 Santa Clara St.
Vallejo, CA
A Rally before Vallejo City Council meeting where we will demand a solidarity resolution with Palestine.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars and weapons to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
===================================================
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
======================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
===================================================
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
=======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- BDS Movement
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- https://visualizingpalestine.org/?blm_aid=247605126#visuals
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210337663/palestine/nur-masalha/
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
5) The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 - Rashid Khalid
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Disney
==================================================
Find a PROTEST:
https://samidoun.net/2023/10/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/
=================================================================
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
