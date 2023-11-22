From the Open-Publishing Calendar
You’re on Native Land, So Now What?
Thursday, December 07, 2023
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Speaker
BIPOC Voices at MIIS initiative
Middlebury Institute of International Studies, McGowan MG100, 411 Pacific Street, Monterey
Ohlone Mutsun consultant, activist, artist, and educator Kanyon Sayers-Roods will present “You’re on Native American Land, So Now What?! Indigenous Insights on Native American History Month”
Thurs, Dec 7, 12:30 - 1:30 pm, in-person & on Zoom. Open to the Public.
Register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaqBG2of17Oc9VO-MP6hMW7S4ZP5bdGomaezafWTGx6PskAw/viewform
The BIPOC Voices at MIIS initiative is a collaboration between the students of MIIS, the JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) Office , Student Services, Sustainability Council, Vice President’s Office, Kathryn Wasserman Davis Collaborative in Conflict Transformation Fund, and the Library. This project is a milestone in students’ continued efforts to create lasting institutional change at MIIS and represents our long-term commitment to bringing more diverse voices to our campus.
For more information: https://www.middlebury.edu/institute/event...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 10:19AM
