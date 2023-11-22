Monterey: Don't Feed the War Machine!

Friday, November 24, 2-4pm. Don't Feed the War Machine! Join us for a picket outside of Starbucks at the Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey. Starbucks is sueing the Starbucks workers' union for their support of Palestine. Boycott these additional corporations who directly support the Zionist occupation!



Wednesday, November 29, 2:20-5pm. Rally for Palestine with the Monterey High Muslim Student *Association*!