Monterey: Don't Feed the War Machine!
Date:
Friday, November 24, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Del Monte Shopping Center, 1410 Del Monte Center, Monterey
Friday, November 24, 2-4pm. Don't Feed the War Machine! Join us for a picket outside of Starbucks at the Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey. Starbucks is sueing the Starbucks workers' union for their support of Palestine. Boycott these additional corporations who directly support the Zionist occupation!
Wednesday, November 29, 2:20-5pm. Rally for Palestine with the Monterey High Muslim Student *Association*!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz7XvPuPjfJ/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 8:39AM
