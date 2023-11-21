From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
National Day of Action Of All Medical School Students For Ceasefire
There will be a national day of action at all most medical schools in the US on Nov22 for a cease fire
11/22/23 Nat Action Of All Medical Schools For Ceasefire
PRESS RELEASE
Media contact: stanmedpal [at] gmail.com
Headline: Nearly 100% of medical schools in the United States represented in a call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
November 22, 2023 - A diverse coalition of 1,257 medical students across 165 allopathic and osteopathic medical schools in the United States, representing more than 90% of all accredited MD training programs in the country, have joined the global call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Today, the coalition issued a powerful statement, viewable here (tinyurl.com/medstudents4palestine), reiterating signees' commitment to the humanitarian and moral imperatives of their chosen profession while calling for an end to Israeli military aggression against civilians, health care workers, and health care infrastructure.
The coalition of medical students across the United States additionally called for sustained and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including food, water, fuel, and medications, which has been severely restricted for over a month. The coalition also issued an addendum statement calling for United States medical institutions and other representative professional bodies, such as the American Medical Association and American Osteopathic Association, to align with global calls for humane and compassionate responses to the ongoing extreme suffering of the people of Gaza and to commit to fostering safe and professional environments for their minoritized trainees.
At the beginning of their medical training, many medical students in the United States take oaths calling them to preserve the sanctity of human life during their training and in their future careers as physicians. Today, signers of the coalition statement called on their colleagues, mentors, faculty, and professional leadership to stand firm in their commitment to the integrity of the medical profession. Moving forward, the coalition will begin to scale up public direct action in solidarity with other health care workers and coalitions in the United States and around the world.
PRESS RELEASE
Media contact: stanmedpal [at] gmail.com
Headline: Nearly 100% of medical schools in the United States represented in a call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
November 22, 2023 - A diverse coalition of 1,257 medical students across 165 allopathic and osteopathic medical schools in the United States, representing more than 90% of all accredited MD training programs in the country, have joined the global call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Today, the coalition issued a powerful statement, viewable here (tinyurl.com/medstudents4palestine), reiterating signees' commitment to the humanitarian and moral imperatives of their chosen profession while calling for an end to Israeli military aggression against civilians, health care workers, and health care infrastructure.
The coalition of medical students across the United States additionally called for sustained and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including food, water, fuel, and medications, which has been severely restricted for over a month. The coalition also issued an addendum statement calling for United States medical institutions and other representative professional bodies, such as the American Medical Association and American Osteopathic Association, to align with global calls for humane and compassionate responses to the ongoing extreme suffering of the people of Gaza and to commit to fostering safe and professional environments for their minoritized trainees.
At the beginning of their medical training, many medical students in the United States take oaths calling them to preserve the sanctity of human life during their training and in their future careers as physicians. Today, signers of the coalition statement called on their colleagues, mentors, faculty, and professional leadership to stand firm in their commitment to the integrity of the medical profession. Moving forward, the coalition will begin to scale up public direct action in solidarity with other health care workers and coalitions in the United States and around the world.
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/medstudents4palestine
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network