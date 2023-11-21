From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Power Half Hour for Gaza
Date:
Monday, November 27, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
URGENT: We need all hands on deck now to act. Channel grief & fear into action to stop a genocide.
If the Zoom room is full, join us here: https://www.youtube.com/@JewishVoiceforPeace/streams.
Invite your friends to this daily power-half hour to take action in political community.
-Call on Congress to demand they stop fueling violence
-Get messaging resources and pointers for having the hard conversations with people in your life
-Intervene in the media narrative beating the drums of war against Palestinians
All are welcome.
If the Zoom room is full, join us here: https://www.youtube.com/@JewishVoiceforPeace/streams.
Invite your friends to this daily power-half hour to take action in political community.
-Call on Congress to demand they stop fueling violence
-Get messaging resources and pointers for having the hard conversations with people in your life
-Intervene in the media narrative beating the drums of war against Palestinians
All are welcome.
For more information: https://jvp-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 9:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network