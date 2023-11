URGENT: We need all hands on deck now to act. Channel grief & fear into action to stop a genocide.If the Zoom room is full, join us here: https://www.youtube.com/@JewishVoiceforPeace/streams Invite your friends to this daily power-half hour to take action in political community.-Call on Congress to demand they stop fueling violence-Get messaging resources and pointers for having the hard conversations with people in your life-Intervene in the media narrative beating the drums of war against PalestiniansAll are welcome.