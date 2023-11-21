From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF: Shut it Down for Palestine!
Date:
Friday, November 24, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Youth 4 Palestine
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
Join us this Friday to shut it down for Palestine. Ceasefire Now!!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz20KBFLMQ3/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 12:25PM
