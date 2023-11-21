From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Memorial for Ruchell "Cinque" Magee & Luetter Writing to Free Mum Abu-Jamal
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Carole Seligman
Location Details:
Omni Commons 4799 Shattuck Ave. Oakland
Celebrate the life and legacy of Ruchell Magee, America's longest held political prisoner and write Philadelphia D.A. Krasner that he stop prosecuting Mumia who is innocent and framed
