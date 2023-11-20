Vigil at Rep. Doris Matsui's House for CEASEFIRE in Gaza

Date:

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Sacramento Regional Coalition

Location Details:

13th Ave & 18th St, Sacramento

Enough is enough! Our congresswoman has refused to support a ceasefire and has not been returning the calls, emails, and many requests for meetings. It’s time for a peaceful vigil at her house in Land Park. Join us tomorrow at 4pm-6pm! Details below!



Join @sacjvp & @srcpalestine for a vigil to call upon Representative Doris Matsui for #CeasefireNow



Wear face masks, bring candles. Carpools encouraged, coordinate using the Signal app.



