Palestine Central Valley Anti-War

Vigil at Rep. Doris Matsui's House for CEASEFIRE in Gaza

sm_vigil_for_ceasefire_in_gaza_sacramento_home_of_representative_doris_matsui.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Sacramento Regional Coalition
Location Details:
13th Ave & 18th St, Sacramento
Enough is enough! Our congresswoman has refused to support a ceasefire and has not been returning the calls, emails, and many requests for meetings. It’s time for a peaceful vigil at her house in Land Park. Join us tomorrow at 4pm-6pm! Details below!

Join @sacjvp & @srcpalestine for a vigil to call upon Representative Doris Matsui for #CeasefireNow

Wear face masks, bring candles. Carpools encouraged, coordinate using the Signal app.

§
sm_vigil_at_doris_matsui_house.jpg
original image (960x958)
§Map/Parking
sm_map.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
§Where is Doris Matsui?
sm_doris_matsui.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
Refuses to meet with constituents
