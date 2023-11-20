From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vigil at Rep. Doris Matsui's House for CEASEFIRE in Gaza
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Sacramento Regional Coalition
13th Ave & 18th St, Sacramento
Enough is enough! Our congresswoman has refused to support a ceasefire and has not been returning the calls, emails, and many requests for meetings. It’s time for a peaceful vigil at her house in Land Park. Join us tomorrow at 4pm-6pm! Details below!
Join @sacjvp & @srcpalestine for a vigil to call upon Representative Doris Matsui for #CeasefireNow
Wear face masks, bring candles. Carpools encouraged, coordinate using the Signal app.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz4J8dApG7v/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 9:05PM
