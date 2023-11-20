top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services

SF Gray Panther Forum: What issues should we prioritize for 2024? Share your thoughts!

sm_2023-01-17-new_logo_with_website.jpg
original image (961x558)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09
MEETING ID: 864 6575 2525; PASS CODE: 465295
PHONE IN: 699-900 9128
November 21, 1-2:30 PM: What issues should we prioritize for 2024? Share your thoughts!

With so many issues, challenges and opportunities facing us now and next year in SF, in California, the country and the world, we turn to our members, attendees, and to a former member of the SF Board of Supervisors, John Avalos, for input. What matters to you? Share with us your concerns, ideas, comments and questions about what we should be paying attention to and engaged in as activists in 2024. We will leave plenty time after John speaks for you to express your thoughts.

Speakers:
1). John Avalos, Executive Director, Council of Community Housing Organizations and former two-term member of the SF Board of Supervisors, representing District 11. After wide and deep experience with community based SF non-profit services, Avalos was elected to the SF Board of Supervisors in 2008; re-elected in 2012; and termed out in January 2017. As Supervisor he focused on the city budget, municipal financing, public safety, affordable housing, homelessness services, youth and senior services, community violence prevention programs, and immigrant services. Avalos chaired the Budget and Finance Committee in 2009 and 2010. (Based on and excerpted from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Avalos).

2). You, our attendees, with your concerns, ideas, comments and questions.
For more information: https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 2:47PM
§
by Art Persyko
Mon, Nov 20, 2023 2:47PM
download.jpg
John Avalos
https://sfgraypanthers.org/events
