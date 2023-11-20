Banko Remembered, Walgreens smashed fuck-up-walgreens [at] clwnpeniz.frt) by Avenge Banko

On this day of Trans Remembrance the Ingleside Walgreens was smashed in the middle of the night as we remembered the murder of Banko Brown by the Walgreens security guard named Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony over a handful of snacks.

Banko Brown is never coming back, but evicting Walgreens is something we can do together. Avenge Banko Brown!