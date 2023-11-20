The four-day week as a transformation project by Philipp Frey and Stephen Krull

The pandemic, environmental disasters and the current wars have ushered in a new era, a kind of "turning point". As the demand for a reduction in working hours is shared by a broad majority of employees across generations (Lott/Windscheid 2023), this offers the opportunity to produce a conflict that has the potential to have an impact and contribute to renewing the trade union movement.