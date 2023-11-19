From the Open-Publishing Calendar
PG & E to jack up your utility bills around 13% starting in January
By Lynda Carson - November 19, 2023
Reportedly, last Thursday on November 16, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), who’s commissioners are appointed by the Governor, voted unanimously to allow Pacific Gas and Electric (PG & E) to jack up your utility bills around an additional 13% starting in January, 2024.
This amounts to around an extra $32.62 per month, and reportedly, “In the last eight years, average monthly residential bills for electricity and gas combined jumped by $86.51 — from $154.52 in January 2016 to $241.03 in January 2023, according to data from PG&E obtained by the Chronicle.”
Additionally, PG&E has reportedly confessed to killing 84 people in recent years, and has made many campaign contributions to politicians and political entities according to Open Secrets.
Additionally, according to Mothers For Peace, “Governor Newsom’s cozy relationship with PG&E has been ongoing since his run for San Francisco Supervisor in 1998. By now, contributions from PG&E add up to well over $10 million in support of his campaigns and ballot measures. The company has also contributed hundreds of thousands to Newsom’s wife’s foundation. In return, Newsom has helped PG&E get away with murder, literally. And now, Newsom is proving his loyalty to the company by providing a runway for PG&E to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open past its agreed-upon closure date of 2025.”
Indeed. In regards to campaign contributions that may, or may not have a corrupting influence, according to public records, one of the CPUC Commissioners who’s name is Genevieve A. Shiroma, who was appointed to the CPUC by Governor Gavin Newsom, has reportedly made numerous campaign contributions to the Governor.
According to public records, some of the numerous campaign contributions from CPUC Commissioner, Genevieve A. Shiroma, to Governor Gavin Newsom are reported in the public records with the FEC on pages 2 and 3, and may be found by clicking here.
Information about PG&E managers, board members and shareholders, may be found by clicking here.
As a result of PG & E jacking up your utility bills around an additional 13% starting in January, many poor and low-income people, including seniors and those with disabilities on a fixed income may find this to be a great hardship in their lives.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
