Having Hard Conversations During the Holidays
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Angela
Zoom
Join JVP-Bay Area on Tuesday, November 21 for How To Not Ruin The Holidays: An Anti-Zionist Guide to Initiating Difficult Conversations About Israel.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
