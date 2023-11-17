From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil
Date:
Friday, November 17, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cat
Location Details:
Corner of Fell and Masonic at the Golden Gate Park Panhandle.
Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil. 3rd Friday of every month. We will have signs. Stay for a few minutes or 2 hours. Rain predicted, dress for the weather.
Peace for all.
Peace for all.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 7:06AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network