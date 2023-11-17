From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil

Date:

Friday, November 17, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Cat

Location Details:

Corner of Fell and Masonic at the Golden Gate Park Panhandle.

Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil. 3rd Friday of every month. We will have signs. Stay for a few minutes or 2 hours. Rain predicted, dress for the weather.

Peace for all.