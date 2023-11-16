Justice for Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham, Murdered by U.S. Border Patrol Agents on the Front Steps of His Home on the Tohono O'odham Nation. The Press Conference will be at the Tucson Federal Courthouse, November 17, 2023, 10 a.m.

Justice for Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham, Murdered by U.S. Border Patrol Agents on the Front Steps of His Home on the Tohono O'odham Nation. The Press Conference will be at the Tucson Federal Courthouse, November 17, 2023, 10 a.m.Previous articlesJustice Department Refuses to Prosecute US Border Patrol Agents Who Murdered Raymond MattiaIn a devastating cover-up, and denial of justice, the federal prosecutors in Arizona said they will not prosecute the Tohono O'odham police and US Border Patrol agents who murdered Raymond Mattia, Tohono O'odham, on the front steps of his home. Raymond was shot nine times in a hail of bullets. Earlier, Raymond had videotaped the local US Border Patrol agents running drugs through his community. When he submitted the evidence to authorities, the video evidence disappeared. The Intercept reports on the refusal by the US Attorney's Office in Arizona to carry out justice. -- Censored News. Read more at The Intercept on the failure of prosecutors:STATEMENT FROM MATTIA FAMILY, May 2023We have been trying to find the strength to write this statement. This tragedy is so grievous because it is apparent what had happened. Raymond called for help and, in turn, was shot down at his doorstep. Raymond's rights were violated by the authorities whom we trust to protect our Nation. Improper and unprofessional actions of the agencies involved were witnessed by family members present near the crime scene. Loved ones sat in agony, not knowing of Raymond's condition until they were told that he had passed hours later. Raymond lay in front of his home for seven hours before a coroner from Tucson arrived.In our eyes and hearts, we believe that Raymond was approached with excessive and deadly force that took his life. He was a father, brother, uncle, friend, and an involved community member. Raymond always fought for what was right, and he will continue to fight even after his death. This is not an isolated incident, but it should bring awareness of the oppression our people live through.