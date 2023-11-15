From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Continuing Silent Vigils for Ceasefire & Peace Negotiations in Ukraine & Gaza
Friday, November 17, 2023
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Angela
Corner of El Camino Real & Embarcadero Rd
Palo Alto, CA
Silent vigil - in Quaker tradition, having our signs and banners speak for us. We stand in peace for peace. Please join us.
