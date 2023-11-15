From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Workshop on planning anti-war events
Date:
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Event planning is a core organizing skill. Whether it's planning effective coalition meetings, powerful protests and rallies, or other demonstrations for peace, so much work goes into putting on successful events. Join us to learn best practices and helpful checklists for planning purposeful peace demonstrations.
This online, interactive workshop is free and open to anyone who is interested in organizing for peace with CODEPINK!
This online, interactive workshop is free and open to anyone who is interested in organizing for peace with CODEPINK!
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/antiwartraining?u...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 6:25PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network