Workshop on planning anti-war events

Date:

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Event planning is a core organizing skill. Whether it's planning effective coalition meetings, powerful protests and rallies, or other demonstrations for peace, so much work goes into putting on successful events. Join us to learn best practices and helpful checklists for planning purposeful peace demonstrations.



This online, interactive workshop is free and open to anyone who is interested in organizing for peace with CODEPINK!