Help Mail slingshot issue #138 - Day 2 of 2

Date:

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART

Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #138 -- drop by for an hour or 5 hours anytime between noon and 4 pm (Saturday) and 4-9 pm (Sunday). Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 16,000 copies to all 50 US states. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.