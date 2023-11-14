top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/14/2023
Palestine East Bay

Resolution for Ceasefire & Solidarity with Palestine in the city of Berkeley

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1231 Addison St
Berkeley, CA
OR
Zoom: https://cityofberkeleyinfo.zoomgov.com/j/1617610462
Please send an email and attend the Berkeley City Council Meeting (in person or Zoom) on Tuesday, Nov 14 at 6pm at 1231 Addison St, Berkeley. We call on the City of Berkeley to pass a Resolution for Ceasefire and Solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza. The city of Richmond passed a resolution on Oct 25 and Berkeley should, too! When you attend the meeting, please prepare a Public Comment (60 seconds per person) to stand in front of the council members and tell them why Berkeley needs to adopt this Resolution. Email templates are here for reference but please personalize them: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yPZ6xB-H9CP5tSv8TdpimoUBcjFeVPXLtsoL36uNG7Q/edit?pli=1
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Czk9qviOX79/?i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 2:48PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code