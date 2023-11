Please send an email and attend the Berkeley City Council Meeting (in person or Zoom) on Tuesday, Nov 14 at 6pm at 1231 Addison St, Berkeley. We call on the City of Berkeley to pass a Resolution for Ceasefire and Solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza. The city of Richmond passed a resolution on Oct 25 and Berkeley should, too! When you attend the meeting, please prepare a Public Comment (60 seconds per person) to stand in front of the council members and tell them why Berkeley needs to adopt this Resolution. Email templates are here for reference but please personalize them: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yPZ6xB-H9CP5tSv8TdpimoUBcjFeVPXLtsoL36uNG7Q/edit?pli=1