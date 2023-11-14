Shut it down for Palestine!

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Other

Angela

Market & Powell St

San Francisco, CA

Biden is in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he will mingle with CEOs and war profiteers. This is our opportunity to show Biden where Americans stand! Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 14th 5pm to send a clear message to Joe Biden: THE PEOPLE DEMAND: Ceasefire now! Lift the siege on Gaza! End all US aid to Israel! Money for people's needs, not genocide!