From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SJSU: Support Palestinian Students
Date:
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Students for Justice in Palestine at SJSU
Location Details:
Student Union, San Jose State University, One Washington Sq, San Jose
Join us for the rally on Thursday November 16th, at 12pm in front of the Student Union at SJSU!!
Show your support for Palestinian students such as Omar, a 18 year old Palestinian student who is facing criminal charges and suspension for an interaction with Zionists on our campus.
Any supporters welcome, bring posters, flags, or keffiyehs! Hope to see you all there!
End the persecution of pro-Palestine students! Sign the petition for Omar:
https://www.change.org/p/end-the-persecution-of-pro-palestine-students
Show your support for Palestinian students such as Omar, a 18 year old Palestinian student who is facing criminal charges and suspension for an interaction with Zionists on our campus.
Any supporters welcome, bring posters, flags, or keffiyehs! Hope to see you all there!
End the persecution of pro-Palestine students! Sign the petition for Omar:
https://www.change.org/p/end-the-persecution-of-pro-palestine-students
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/Czm1K4qJ9hW/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 12:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network