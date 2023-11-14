Join us for the rally on Thursday November 16th, at 12pm in front of the Student Union at SJSU!!Show your support for Palestinian students such as Omar, a 18 year old Palestinian student who is facing criminal charges and suspension for an interaction with Zionists on our campus.Any supporters welcome, bring posters, flags, or keffiyehs! Hope to see you all there!End the persecution of pro-Palestine students! Sign the petition for Omar: