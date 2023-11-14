From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey: Ceasefire Now - End Gaza Genocide
Date:
Friday, November 17, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Monterey Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Monterey
Monterey Palestine Solidarity invites you to join us in demanding a CEASEFIRE NOW and END TO THE GENOCIDE in Gaza.
Follow @monterey_palestine_solidarity for future actions.
DM us if you'd like to organize future actions and other solidarity work with us!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CznLbVTL1kY/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 12:17PM
