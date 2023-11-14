Monterey: Ceasefire Now - End Gaza Genocide

Date:

Friday, November 17, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Monterey Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street, Monterey

Monterey Palestine Solidarity invites you to join us in demanding a CEASEFIRE NOW and END TO THE GENOCIDE in Gaza.



Follow @monterey_palestine_solidarity for future actions.



DM us if you'd like to organize future actions and other solidarity work with us!