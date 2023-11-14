From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SFSU CFA Strike Support Rally-Stop The Layoffs & Shutdown of Classes By Union Busting CSU
Date:
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
SFSU CFA
Location Details:
SFSU
19th Hollyway
San Francisco
19th Hollyway
San Francisco
Rally On Nov 15 At 19th and Holloway: Strike Ready SFSU Organizing resources for SFSU faculty and allies Our working conditions are student learning conditions
Strike Ready SFSU
https://sites.google.com/view/cfa-sfsustrikeready
Budgeting for Teaching & Learning
Countering Management's Fiscal Crisis Narrative
Read the report management doesn't want you to see
According to this Reddit post, these are some of the courses that were cut for Spring 2024:
BIOL 170 Animal Diversity (Units: 3)
BIOL 211 General Microbiology and Public Health Laboratory (Unit: 1) section cut
BIOL 213 Principles of Human Physiology Laboratory (Unit: 1) section cut
BIOL 220 Principles of Human Anatomy (Units: 4)
BIOL 300 Nature Study (Units: 3)
BIOL 310 Biology for Today's World (Units: 3)
BIOL 327 AIDS: Biology of the Modern Epidemic (Units: 3)
BIOL 337 Evolution (Units: 3) one section cut
BIOL 350 Cell Biology (Units: 3) one section cut
BIOL 380 Evolutionary Developmental Biology (Units: 3)
BIOL 436 Immunology Laboratory (Units: 2)
BIOL 470 Natural History of Vertebrates (Units: 4)
BIOL 502 Biology of the Algae (Units: 3)
BIOL 534 Wetland Ecology (Units: 4)
BIOL 612 Human Physiology (Units: 3)
BIOL 638 Bioinformatics and Genome Annotation (Units: 4)
Of these 16 courses, 8 were biodiversity-related courses. Course descriptions can be found here: https://bulletin.sfsu.edu/courses/biol/. I would say, if you include BIOL 638, this would be 9 biodiversity courses since it's likely that genome annotation would be dealing with more than just the human genome. Eight out of the 9 are upper division courses. Students were counting on these courses to round out their study before graduation. They also can't find these types of courses just anywhere. In contrast, of the remaining 7 human-focused classes, only 5 were completely eliminated and only 3 were upper division. The ones that were kept could be ones that undergraduates could probably take elsewhere like City College.
For more information: https://sites.google.com/view/cfa-sfsustri...
