Emergency Vigil & Rally at Rep. Eshoo's Office
Date:
Monday, November 13, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's Office
698 Emerson Street
Palo Alto, CA
Emergency Vigil & Rally
Monday, November 13, 2:00 PM
Congresswoman Anna Eshoo's Office
698 Emerson Street, Palo Alto
Ceasefire and humanitarian aid now! No more money for Israel's Crimes. One child killed every 10 minutes. 5,000+ children killed in Palestine by Israel since October 7.
For more information: https://peaceandjustice.org/stec_event/eme...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 12:40PM
