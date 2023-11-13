From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rep. John Garamendi Telephone Townhall
Date:
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Via Telephone
Registration will close at 3:00 p.m. PT on November 15th.
Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA08) is hosting a live Telephone Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, November 15th at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Make sure you get to take part in this opportunity to participate and speak directly to Congressman Garamendi.
Rep. Garamendi has not cosponsored H.Res. 786, which demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Please join the Town Hall meeting to voice your concerns about the Gaza genocide.
Register at: https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/rep-john-garamendi-telephone-townhall-sign-up
For more information: https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/rep-john-gara...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 9:18AM
