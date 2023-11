Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA08) is hosting a live Telephone Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, November 15th at 6:00 p.m. PT.Make sure you get to take part in this opportunity to participate and speak directly to Congressman Garamendi.Rep. Garamendi has not cosponsored H.Res. 786, which demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Please join the Town Hall meeting to voice your concerns about the Gaza genocide.Registration will close at 3:00 p.m. PT on November 15th.Register at: https://tthm.wufoo.com/forms/rep-john-garamendi-telephone-townhall-sign-up