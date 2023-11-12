From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine Solidarity Campaign: Freedom for Palestinian Political Prisoners kidnapped by Israel
(Signature campaign. At the end you can add your support to this declaration – Dissemination is appreciated)
The people and organizations that sign this letter, convinced of the importance of respecting human rights and the right to self-determination of peoples, raise our voices and solidarity with Palestine. At the same time, we demand the freedom of all Palestinian political prisoners.
According to the Association for Human Rights and Support for Prisoners ADDAMEER (https://www.addameer.org/es/statistics)
The current situation, as of November 6, is as follows:
– Daily arrest campaigns carried out by the occupation forces in an unprecedented manner in several areas of the West Bank are being carried out by Israel.
– The number of detainees from the West Bank and Jerusalem has reached about 2,000 since October 7, in addition to about 4,000 detainees from the Gaza Strip.
– Likewise, the number of administrative detainees, without charge or trial, has increased significantly and has reached 2,070 administrative detainees. The total number of political prisoners to date is 7,000 Palestinians (among them, 200 children).
Detainees and their families, during the arrest process, have suffered brutal beatings, threats of murder and the use of families as hostages by the Israeli occupation forces.
Also in prisons, punitive and punishment measures are being applied by the Israeli prison services against Palestinian prisoners. Among these measures are electricity and water cuts, prohibition of visits by lawyers and relatives, provision of food of poor quality and quantity, suspension of the transfer of sick prisoners to external clinics and hospitals. The visit of the International Committee of the Red Cross to political prisoners has also been prohibited, a measure that violates International Humanitarian Law.
We urge all countries in the world and international organizations to demand that Israel respect International Humanitarian Law, the end of the occupation and the genocide that Palestine is experiencing.
We urge all countries in the world and international organizations to demand that Israel respect the human rights of Palestinian political prisoners, such as their families and lawyers.
We call on all countries in the world and social movements to continuously show solidarity with the people of Palestine and, especially, to join the international mobilization, next November 29, on the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine.
You can sign in the following form:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdqHhrlX0viXVqgOBGHMkVG3rMmcbrWNJUZcc9Bio9QdoA0ow/viewform
Spanish edition with partial list of adherents: https://publicar.argentina.indymedia.org/?p=14873
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
