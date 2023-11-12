top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

Israel, Palestine and U.S. Imperialism with Richard Becker

11-19-23_israel__palestine___us_imperialism.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (237.7KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time:
9:15 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109, corner of Geary Blvd
The world is in shock and anguish over the latest conflict in the Middle East, which has cost more than 10,000 Palestinian and Israeli lives, including 4000 children! Many of us know some background about the history of this region, but there are questions which need clarification:

· What are the root causes for this conflict?
· Is there any hope for an end to it?
· Can there be justice for all the people involved?

Richard Becker is the Western Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER - Act Now to Stop War and End Racism – Coalition, will speak to these questions. Richard has researched and traveled to Palestine and Middle East for the past 50 years. He is the author of Palestine, Israel, and the U.S. Empire. A new edition is due for release by December 1st .Mr. Becker is a frequent contributor to Liberation News, the website of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. He has been an anti-war activist since the 1960s and a frequent speaker at our UUSF Forum.

Join us for an important discussion about this conflict and possibilities for future peace.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 12, 2023 3:26PM
