Israel, Palestine and U.S. Imperialism with Richard Becker

Date:

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Time:

9:15 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Location Details:

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109, corner of Geary Blvd

The world is in shock and anguish over the latest conflict in the Middle East, which has cost more than 10,000 Palestinian and Israeli lives, including 4000 children! Many of us know some background about the history of this region, but there are questions which need clarification:



· What are the root causes for this conflict?

· Is there any hope for an end to it?

· Can there be justice for all the people involved?



Richard Becker is the Western Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER - Act Now to Stop War and End Racism – Coalition, will speak to these questions. Richard has researched and traveled to Palestine and Middle East for the past 50 years. He is the author of Palestine, Israel, and the U.S. Empire. A new edition is due for release by December 1st .Mr. Becker is a frequent contributor to Liberation News, the website of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. He has been an anti-war activist since the 1960s and a frequent speaker at our UUSF Forum.



Join us for an important discussion about this conflict and possibilities for future peace.