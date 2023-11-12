From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The War on Gaza and Palestinian Arab Citizens of Israel
Date:
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Israel’s war of retaliation against Hamas quickly morphed into a war of collective vengeance against the Palestinian people in Gaza and beyond. A second front slowly emerged in the occupied West Bank where violent clashes between Israeli troops and armed settlers and local Palestinians escalated to a degree unseen in years. In addition, a third front of a kind has developed quietly without attracting much attention in international media and think tank research that is focusing entirely on the dramatic and ferocious battles raging inside Gaza. The reference here is to the political crackdown taking place inside Israel where the already limited space for civil liberties and freedom of speech and expression for Palestinian Arabs has been severely limited in the heat of the battle being waged in Gaza.
This webinar will focus on the direct impact of the October 7 attack and the subsequent war in Gaza on Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel. Renowned experts and political representatives of the impacted communities will analyze the nature of recent restrictions imposed by Israeli security agencies that affect civil rights, political activism, and academic freedom in the country. They will also explore whether such restrictions are likely to remain temporary in nature or become long-lasting, reminiscent of past experiences under the period of military government between 1948-1966.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
===================================================
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
======================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
===================================================
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
=======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- BDS Movement
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Disney
==================================================
Find a PROTEST:
https://samidoun.net/2023/10/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/
This webinar will focus on the direct impact of the October 7 attack and the subsequent war in Gaza on Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel. Renowned experts and political representatives of the impacted communities will analyze the nature of recent restrictions imposed by Israeli security agencies that affect civil rights, political activism, and academic freedom in the country. They will also explore whether such restrictions are likely to remain temporary in nature or become long-lasting, reminiscent of past experiences under the period of military government between 1948-1966.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
===================================================
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
======================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
===================================================
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
=======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- BDS Movement
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Disney
==================================================
Find a PROTEST:
https://samidoun.net/2023/10/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 12, 2023 8:44AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network