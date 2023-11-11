The Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal

Sunday, November 12, 2023

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Other

Angela

Zoom (Registration link is below)



Please join us Sunday, November 12th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (PT) for the livestreamed Opening Session of the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal holding U.S. Weapons Manufacturers accountable for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity. The first episode will focus on Israel's aerial bombardment against the people in Gaza, a historically monumental atrocity that could not happen at this time without the aircraft, missiles and bombs produced by three of the four defendants on trial before the Tribunal - Lockheed Martin, Boeing and RTX (Raytheon).



World BEYOND War will be hosting this Opening Session of the People's Tribunal. You may register below.



Once the Opening Session concludes, the entire Tribunal will be streamed via video links over consecutive weeks examining War Crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Gaza, and Yemen.



The role of Lobbying, Think Tanks, the "Revolving Door," and other means by which these predatory capitalists enrich themselves through war will be explored.



Testifying will be Cornel West, Richard Falk, Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, Norman Solomon, John Pilger, Jeremy Kuzmarov, Christian Sorensen, William Astore, Aisha Jumaan, Matt Aikens, Marie Dennis, Dr. Kelly Denton-Borhaug, and numerous others.



The Tribunal Judges will deliberate on the evidence presented and render a verdict at the conclusion of all testimony.