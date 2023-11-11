From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Spartacist League Forum
Date:
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Spartacist League
Location Details:
Oakland Public Library—Main Branch Auditorium (downstairs)
125 14th Street, Oakland (between Oak & Madison), 8-min. walk from Lake Merritt BART.
(The Oakland Public Library does not advocate or endorse the viewpoints of meetings or meeting room users.)
Spartacist League Forum:
The Breakdown of U.S. Hegemony & The Struggle for Workers Power
A Program for the Fourth International
Speaker and Discussion
For more information: http://icl-fi.org
