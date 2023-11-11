From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Spartacist League Forum

Saturday, November 18, 2023

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Speaker

Bay Area Spartacist League

Oakland Public Library—Main Branch Auditorium (downstairs)

125 14th Street, Oakland (between Oak & Madison), 8-min. walk from Lake Merritt BART.

(The Oakland Public Library does not advocate or endorse the viewpoints of meetings or meeting room users.)



The Breakdown of U.S. Hegemony & The Struggle for Workers Power

A Program for the Fourth International



Speaker and Discussion