From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Q&A Discussion of Marketing the Israeli Occupation - Part Two
Date:
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Is it bias, laziness, fear of being fired, or just plain ignorance? In news report after news report, mainstream media offers unbalanced, incomplete, un-contextualized, or just-plain-wrong reporting on Israel and Palestine. The choices of words, graphics, and interviewees support the narrative favored by Israel and pro-Israel lobby groups.
What are the consequences of this distorted journalism to public opinion, domestic government policies, and to national foreign and military policies? Panelists will explore the media’s “Palestine problem,” centering on three short films: "The U.S. Media has a Palestine Problem," "Occupation of the American Mind" (short version), and "Incite and Inflame: Israel’s Manipulation of the Media."
Watch the free films at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
NOTE: After you register, you will immediately get an Approved response on your screen - BUT then look in your email for an email From: Zoom with the word "Confirmation" at the end of the subject line...there you'll find the link and password to watch the film in advance of the event.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
===================================================
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
======================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
===================================================
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
=======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- BDS Movement
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Disney
==================================================
Find a PROTEST:
https://samidoun.net/2023/10/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/
What are the consequences of this distorted journalism to public opinion, domestic government policies, and to national foreign and military policies? Panelists will explore the media’s “Palestine problem,” centering on three short films: "The U.S. Media has a Palestine Problem," "Occupation of the American Mind" (short version), and "Incite and Inflame: Israel’s Manipulation of the Media."
Watch the free films at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
NOTE: After you register, you will immediately get an Approved response on your screen - BUT then look in your email for an email From: Zoom with the word "Confirmation" at the end of the subject line...there you'll find the link and password to watch the film in advance of the event.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative to:
1) Ask for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Ask your Representative to cosponsor H.Res. 786.
2) Prioritize the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza
3) End US taxpayer dollars to Israel
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/tell-congress-ceasefire-now?source=MC_ceasefire
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
===================================================
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
======================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
===================================================
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
=======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- BDS Movement
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Disney
==================================================
Find a PROTEST:
https://samidoun.net/2023/10/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 11, 2023 11:00AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network