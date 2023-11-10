From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Wanna be a farmer? 🌱 East Bay Permaculture Potluck🪱
Date:
Monday, November 13, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 3:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Ajay
Location Details:
place for sustainable living
WHAT TO BRING: Potluck items if you can! And an appetite for learning and sharing.
Join us for another East Bay Permaculture Guild potluck and gathering. This month we will be hearing from local farmers and gardeners and amplifying local and regional opportunities to start doing this work also. Working with the land can look and feel many different ways and want to highlight the spectrum on which this work lives. If this sparks curiosity, come join us!
Some of the places and opportunities we will be featuring are:
Allston Community Garden, Berkeley, CA
Three Springs Community Farm, Bodega, CA
Coco Sustainable Farm, Martinez, CA
Alameda Point Collaborative, Alameda, CA
+/- TBA
PLACE is still fundraising to become wheelchair accessible (under the umbrella of all the things the city requires to not be shutdown), and there will never be requirements around masking, vacc'ing, distancing as this is a cocreated event.
For more information: https://EBPGNovember23.eventbrite.com/?aff...
