End The Genocide! Rally for Palestine at Beale Air Force Base
Thursday, November 16, 2023
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Protest
Occupy Bale
We will be demonstrating at the Schneider Gate of Beale Air Force Base. It is located at the end of N. Beale Road. Do not approach the gate, park on the side of the road, before you reach the demarcation line.
End The Genocide! The US Government and Military are directly supporting the genocide of the Palestinian People, and our job in the heart of the empire is to let them know we will not stand for genocide. We will be gathering at 3pm on Thursday November 16th at the Schneider Gate of Beale Air Force Base. Bring flags, signs, banners, and water.
