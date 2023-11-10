top
Palestine Central Valley Anti-War

End The Genocide! Rally for Palestine at Beale Air Force Base

sm_beale_palestine_demo.jpg
original image (640x640)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Occupy Bale
Email:
Location Details:
We will be demonstrating at the Schneider Gate of Beale Air Force Base. It is located at the end of N. Beale Road. Do not approach the gate, park on the side of the road, before you reach the demarcation line.
End The Genocide! The US Government and Military are directly supporting the genocide of the Palestinian People, and our job in the heart of the empire is to let them know we will not stand for genocide. We will be gathering at 3pm on Thursday November 16th at the Schneider Gate of Beale Air Force Base. Bring flags, signs, banners, and water.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 3:43PM
