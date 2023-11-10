End The Genocide! Rally for Palestine at Beale Air Force Base

Date:

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Occupy Bale

Email:

Location Details:

We will be demonstrating at the Schneider Gate of Beale Air Force Base. It is located at the end of N. Beale Road. Do not approach the gate, park on the side of the road, before you reach the demarcation line.

End The Genocide! The US Government and Military are directly supporting the genocide of the Palestinian People, and our job in the heart of the empire is to let them know we will not stand for genocide. We will be gathering at 3pm on Thursday November 16th at the Schneider Gate of Beale Air Force Base. Bring flags, signs, banners, and water.