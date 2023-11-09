Farmworker communities protest new regulation of cancer-causing pesticide as racist yanely [at] pesticidereform.org) by Safe Ag Safe Schools

November 7th, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) sent its new regulation for 1,3-D use regarding residential bystanders to the Office of Administrative Law, setting the target exposure level at 0.56 ppb – allowing for 14 times more 1,3-D in the air than the State’s official lifetime cancer risk warning level, and aligning perfectly with Dow Chemical’s stated desires.