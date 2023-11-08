top
California East Bay U.S. Labor & Workers

SAG AFTRA Benefit For Striking Members-Music & Solidarity

sm_sag_aftra_benefit_11-12-23_.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest-SAG AFTRA
Location Details:
IBT 70 Hall
7750 Paredes Lane
Oakland
LaborFest & SAG AFTRA are having a benefit for the members of SAG AFTRA who have been on strike over 118 days. Although there is a tentative settlement they still need support.

Performances by
Brass Band
Musicians
Jimmy Kelly
Pat Fahey
Poets & Others
For more information: http://www.laborfest.nett
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 10:24PM
