SAG AFTRA Benefit For Striking Members-Music & Solidarity

Date:

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

LaborFest-SAG AFTRA

Location Details:

IBT 70 Hall

7750 Paredes Lane

Oakland

LaborFest & SAG AFTRA are having a benefit for the members of SAG AFTRA who have been on strike over 118 days. Although there is a tentative settlement they still need support.



Performances by

Brass Band

Musicians

Jimmy Kelly

Pat Fahey

Poets & Others