Palestine-Israel Primer with Dr. Sharat G. Lin
Date:
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
San José Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
The Palestine-Israel conflict is historically complex, yet its root causes are straight forward. What is missing from the mainstream and western government narratives? What defines U.S. policy, and why does it effectively control the outcome and block a just solution?
Political economist and Middle East scholar, Dr. Sharat G. Lin provides the background.
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
https://sanjosepeace.org
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 8:32PM
