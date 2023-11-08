top
Kurdish Art Show "Yên Dimeşin / The Walkers"

sm_signal-2023-11-06-144905_002.jpeg
original image (1290x1595)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Join us Saturday, November 11 at SubRosa for a very special showing of the art of Sinan Hezer (hezsin) called “The Walkers” (“Yên Dimeşin”). For this event, coordinated by the California Kurdish Community Center, we will be transforming the SubRosa garden area into an art gallery showcasing art of resistance. Artworks will be for sale and your participation will help shed light on the Kurdish Freedom Movement. This will be the first event in an art tour of other venues in California, so please share and stay tuned if you can’t attend the event at SubRosa.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2040116859...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 2:00PM
§
by Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
Wed, Nov 8, 2023 2:00PM
sm_signal-2023-10-30-215419_002.jpeg
original image (1290x1283)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2040116859...
§
by Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
Wed, Nov 8, 2023 2:00PM
sm_signal-2023-10-30-215409_002.jpeg
original image (1290x1160)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2040116859...
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
