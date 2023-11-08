Kurdish Art Show "Yên Dimeşin / The Walkers"

Date:

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space

703 Pacific Ave

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Join us Saturday, November 11 at SubRosa for a very special showing of the art of Sinan Hezer (hezsin) called “The Walkers” (“Yên Dimeşin”). For this event, coordinated by the California Kurdish Community Center, we will be transforming the SubRosa garden area into an art gallery showcasing art of resistance. Artworks will be for sale and your participation will help shed light on the Kurdish Freedom Movement. This will be the first event in an art tour of other venues in California, so please share and stay tuned if you can’t attend the event at SubRosa.