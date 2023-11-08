From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Kurdish Art Show "Yên Dimeşin / The Walkers"
Date:
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
703 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Join us Saturday, November 11 at SubRosa for a very special showing of the art of Sinan Hezer (hezsin) called “The Walkers” (“Yên Dimeşin”). For this event, coordinated by the California Kurdish Community Center, we will be transforming the SubRosa garden area into an art gallery showcasing art of resistance. Artworks will be for sale and your participation will help shed light on the Kurdish Freedom Movement. This will be the first event in an art tour of other venues in California, so please share and stay tuned if you can’t attend the event at SubRosa.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2040116859...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 2:00PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network