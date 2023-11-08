top
San Francisco Government & Elections

India’s Narendra Modi – Democrat or Autocrat?

globalc-india_smodi-20231112-final.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (172.9KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 (corner of Geary Blvd)
Narendra Modi has been Prime Minister of India for the last 9-½ years. How has Indian
democracy fared? It’s a mixed bag, as he has achieved some good goals, improved the
economy, addressed climate-change issues, and enhanced India’s world status. But he
has also enabled draconian limits on press freedom, individual rights, and Kashmiri
autonomy. He unabashedly embraces a Hindu-first philosophy. With a whiff of
authoritarianism, Modi is unique in his almost ascetic lifestyle, and is widely
acknowledged as not corruptible. We present an overview and welcome a discussion
on whether the world’s largest democracy is sliding into an autocracy. What does this
portend for the diverse Indian population and for other countries?

The intention of this presentation is to open discussion on issues critical to our world
today and provide a space where controversial views can be discussed in an
atmosphere of potentially sharp, but respectful, debate.

Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the
conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 12:42PM
