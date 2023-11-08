India’s Narendra Modi – Democrat or Autocrat?

Date:

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of SF

Location Details:

1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 (corner of Geary Blvd)

Narendra Modi has been Prime Minister of India for the last 9-½ years. How has Indian

democracy fared? It’s a mixed bag, as he has achieved some good goals, improved the

economy, addressed climate-change issues, and enhanced India’s world status. But he

has also enabled draconian limits on press freedom, individual rights, and Kashmiri

autonomy. He unabashedly embraces a Hindu-first philosophy. With a whiff of

authoritarianism, Modi is unique in his almost ascetic lifestyle, and is widely

acknowledged as not corruptible. We present an overview and welcome a discussion

on whether the world’s largest democracy is sliding into an autocracy. What does this

portend for the diverse Indian population and for other countries?



The intention of this presentation is to open discussion on issues critical to our world

today and provide a space where controversial views can be discussed in an

atmosphere of potentially sharp, but respectful, debate.



Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the

conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.