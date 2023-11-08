From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Indigenous Peoples on the Rancho: Castro Adobe Open House
Sunday, November 12, 2023
10:30 AM - 3:30 PM
California State Parks
Castro Adobe State Historic Park, 184 Old Adobe Road, Watsonville
November is Native American Heritage Month. Come join us at the Castro Adobe for an open house to learn about the contributions of the indigenous people as skilled laborers for the Castros on Rancho San Andres. Some of the first cowboys in California were indigenous and were known as vaqueros! Learn about other roles indigenous people had as farmers, construction workers, blacksmiths, cooks, and how they played a vital role in the economy on the ranchos. The Castro Adobe acknowledges the Awaswas speaking Aptos people, a band of the Ohlone who stewarded the land long before it was called Rancho San Andres.
This event requires pre-registration. Reserve your 90-minute tour of the Castro Adobe at our next open house event at: https://santacruzstateparks.as.me/CastroAdobeOpenHouse
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 10:38AM
