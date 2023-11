November is Native American Heritage Month. Come join us at the Castro Adobe for an open house to learn about the contributions of the indigenous people as skilled laborers for the Castros on Rancho San Andres. Some of the first cowboys in California were indigenous and were known as vaqueros! Learn about other roles indigenous people had as farmers, construction workers, blacksmiths, cooks, and how they played a vital role in the economy on the ranchos. The Castro Adobe acknowledges the Awaswas speaking Aptos people, a band of the Ohlone who stewarded the land long before it was called Rancho San Andres.This event requires pre-registration. Reserve your 90-minute tour of the Castro Adobe at our next open house event at: https://santacruzstateparks.as.me/CastroAdobeOpenHouse