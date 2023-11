Join us on Sunday November 12th for the debut screening of a new documentary.It Needs to be Told: Native Californian Perspectives on the Missions is a collaborative film project elevating the voices of contemporary Indigenous community members to foster truth and healing in mission history-telling. This short film by Ruth Anne Beutler will become a permanent exhibit in our museum. The event will begin at 3:30pm with refreshments. Speakers will begin at 5pm, followed by the screening of the film on our patio. A Q&A will follow.This event, as always, is free. Dress warmly. For questions, call (831) 425-5849 oremail santacruzmission [at] ports-ca.us Collaborators include:Members of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, Indian Canyon Nation, and T'rowt'raahl Salinan, Rumsen & Ramaytush Ohlone communities UCSC Social Documentation MFA alumni Advisors from UCSC Departments of Anthropology and Film & Digital Media, California State Parks, and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.