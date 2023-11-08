From the Open-Publishing Calendar
It Needs to be Told: Native Californian Perspectives on the Missions
Date:
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time:
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
California State Parks
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park, 144 School St., Santa Cruz
Join us on Sunday November 12th for the debut screening of a new documentary.
It Needs to be Told: Native Californian Perspectives on the Missions is a collaborative film project elevating the voices of contemporary Indigenous community members to foster truth and healing in mission history-telling. This short film by Ruth Anne Beutler will become a permanent exhibit in our museum. The event will begin at 3:30pm with refreshments. Speakers will begin at 5pm, followed by the screening of the film on our patio. A Q&A will follow.
This event, as always, is free. Dress warmly. For questions, call (831) 425-5849 or
email santacruzmission [at] ports-ca.us
Collaborators include:
Members of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, Indian Canyon Nation, and T'rowt'raahl Salinan, Rumsen & Ramaytush Ohlone communities UCSC Social Documentation MFA alumni Advisors from UCSC Departments of Anthropology and Film & Digital Media, California State Parks, and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.
