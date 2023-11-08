From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Honoring Indigenous Voices: Reclaiming and Restoring Truth
Date:
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Resource Center For Nonviolence
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Join Us for "Honoring Indigenous Voices"
We invite you to an impactful event that will not only inspire but also provide a space for reflection on Indigenous history, its impact on our present, and its critical role in healing historical injustices and addressing current global challenges.
Event Overview:
"Honoring Indigenous Voices" aims to bring our community together for a day of thought-provoking dialogue and shared learning. By delving into historical narratives of Indigenous history, we look to forge a path towards addressing contemporary challenges to our humanity and the environment. Refreshments will be available starting at 10:00 AM, followed by the commencement of the forum at 10:30 AM.
Engagement Opportunities:
Throughout the event, you will have the chance to submit your questions for a Q&A session and engage with representatives from the Amah Mutsun Land Trust and Friends of Juristac. Additional program highlights include an Amah Mutsun Land Trust presentation by Sara French, Development Director on who and what the Land Trust is and how people can get involved to support their work, and a reading from Dr Judith Scott’s book ‘When the Mission Bells Rang'.
Food:
We invite you to stay for lunch from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, generously provided by chef Joseph Schulz of India Joze and Friends of Juristac. This casual and conversational lunch is designed to foster connections among participants, promoting future collaborations and encouraging the brainstorming of insightful questions for the afternoon panel.
Access:
If you cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on YouTube, and a link will be emailed to you upon registration and available here: https://youtube.com/live/q5UeyYwTZFQ?feature=share. To submit questions for speakers and panelists, please email friendsofjuristac [at] gmail.com in advance, as there won't be a live chat for questions during the event. A recording of the event will be shared with registrants afterward.
Parking is available on nearby side streets (weekends only) and in the County building parking lot. Please be aware that the RCNV parking lot won't be accessible for parking. If you need handicapped parking, kindly contact RCNV by emailing amanda [at] rcnv.org, and a reserved space will be provided behind the building.
Cancellation Policy:
If you find that you are unable to attend the event in person after completing your registration, please notify us by sending an email to friendsofjuristac [at] gmail.com. This will allow us to reassign your seat to another attendee.
Additional Info:
For a seamless event experience, we welcome you to submit questions in advance at friendsofjuristac [at] gmail.com. Please note that live virtual questions won't be possible during the event.
Join us for this rare opportunity to listen as a community to Indigenous voices, fostering collaboration. We look forward to seeing you there.
This program is offered to the community at no charge. Register below. For more information, please contact friendsofjuristac [at] gmail.com. Co-sponsored by the Resource Center for Nonviolence, Friends of Juristac, the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the Amah Mutsun Land Trust.
We invite you to an impactful event that will not only inspire but also provide a space for reflection on Indigenous history, its impact on our present, and its critical role in healing historical injustices and addressing current global challenges.
Event Overview:
"Honoring Indigenous Voices" aims to bring our community together for a day of thought-provoking dialogue and shared learning. By delving into historical narratives of Indigenous history, we look to forge a path towards addressing contemporary challenges to our humanity and the environment. Refreshments will be available starting at 10:00 AM, followed by the commencement of the forum at 10:30 AM.
Engagement Opportunities:
Throughout the event, you will have the chance to submit your questions for a Q&A session and engage with representatives from the Amah Mutsun Land Trust and Friends of Juristac. Additional program highlights include an Amah Mutsun Land Trust presentation by Sara French, Development Director on who and what the Land Trust is and how people can get involved to support their work, and a reading from Dr Judith Scott’s book ‘When the Mission Bells Rang'.
Food:
We invite you to stay for lunch from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, generously provided by chef Joseph Schulz of India Joze and Friends of Juristac. This casual and conversational lunch is designed to foster connections among participants, promoting future collaborations and encouraging the brainstorming of insightful questions for the afternoon panel.
Access:
If you cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed on YouTube, and a link will be emailed to you upon registration and available here: https://youtube.com/live/q5UeyYwTZFQ?feature=share. To submit questions for speakers and panelists, please email friendsofjuristac [at] gmail.com in advance, as there won't be a live chat for questions during the event. A recording of the event will be shared with registrants afterward.
Parking is available on nearby side streets (weekends only) and in the County building parking lot. Please be aware that the RCNV parking lot won't be accessible for parking. If you need handicapped parking, kindly contact RCNV by emailing amanda [at] rcnv.org, and a reserved space will be provided behind the building.
Cancellation Policy:
If you find that you are unable to attend the event in person after completing your registration, please notify us by sending an email to friendsofjuristac [at] gmail.com. This will allow us to reassign your seat to another attendee.
Additional Info:
For a seamless event experience, we welcome you to submit questions in advance at friendsofjuristac [at] gmail.com. Please note that live virtual questions won't be possible during the event.
Join us for this rare opportunity to listen as a community to Indigenous voices, fostering collaboration. We look forward to seeing you there.
This program is offered to the community at no charge. Register below. For more information, please contact friendsofjuristac [at] gmail.com. Co-sponsored by the Resource Center for Nonviolence, Friends of Juristac, the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and the Amah Mutsun Land Trust.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honoring-indi...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 10:18AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network